Delhi BJP Stages Massive Protests Against AAP's Water Crisis Mismanagement

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs alongside party workers conducted demonstrations across the capital on Monday, protesting against the AAP government's handling of the water crisis.

Protesters carried bottles of contaminated water, vocalizing their discontent and breaking earthen pitchers as symbolic gestures against the water scarcity situation.

Allegations arose about residents falling ill due to consumption of dirty tap water. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated at a Geeta Colony protest that the water, once released by Haryana into the Yamuna, gets stolen by tanker mafia with alleged complicity from AAP ministers and MLAs.

Sachdeva insisted the protests will persist until the city receives an adequate and clean water supply.

Prominent figures including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, and Yogendra Chandolia participated in different locations. The demonstrations highlighted the persistent water crisis and accused AAP of prioritizing publicity over essential infrastructure repairs.

