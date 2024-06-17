Left Menu

Delhi BJP Stages Massive Protests Against AAP's Water Crisis Mismanagement

Delhi BJP leaders, MPs, and party workers staged demonstrations across Delhi, protesting against the AAP government over the ongoing water crisis. They accused the government of corruption and failing to provide clean water. Various MPs alleged that the AAP allowed tanker mafia to steal water designated for public supply.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 13:42 IST
Delhi BJP Stages Massive Protests Against AAP's Water Crisis Mismanagement
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP leaders and MPs alongside party workers conducted demonstrations across the capital on Monday, protesting against the AAP government's handling of the water crisis.

Protesters carried bottles of contaminated water, vocalizing their discontent and breaking earthen pitchers as symbolic gestures against the water scarcity situation.

Allegations arose about residents falling ill due to consumption of dirty tap water. Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated at a Geeta Colony protest that the water, once released by Haryana into the Yamuna, gets stolen by tanker mafia with alleged complicity from AAP ministers and MLAs.

Sachdeva insisted the protests will persist until the city receives an adequate and clean water supply.

Prominent figures including MPs Manoj Tiwari, Bansuri Swaraj, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, and Yogendra Chandolia participated in different locations. The demonstrations highlighted the persistent water crisis and accused AAP of prioritizing publicity over essential infrastructure repairs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024