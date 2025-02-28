Left Menu

BJP Confident as Congress Faces Setback in Haryana Civic Polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini predicts that the Congress will not win any seats in upcoming municipal polls, asserting they are disconnected from ground realities. Saini promotes the BJP's 'triple-engine' government and initiatives like Lado Lakshmi Yojana, while welcoming Congress leaders joining the BJP.

BJP Confident as Congress Faces Setback in Haryana Civic Polls
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday declared that the Congress party is unlikely to secure any seats in the forthcoming municipal corporation elections. He criticized Congress leaders for being out of touch, stating they prefer air-conditioned quarters over understanding ground realities.

Chief Minister Saini, supporting the BJP candidate in Ambala, asserted that recent switches from Congress to BJP demonstrated the appeal of BJP's governance and policies. With elections on March 2, Saini is confident of BJP's success in the civic polls, emphasizing rapid progress under a 'triple-engine' government model.

Saini indicated plans to implement the Lado Lakshmi Yojana, offering financial aid to women, ahead of the Haryana polls. He also countered AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal's allegations about Haryana's treatment of Yamuna waters, expressing cultural pride in offering 'amrit' to others, despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

