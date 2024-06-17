Left Menu

Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea for the first time in 24 years from Tuesday, aiming to discuss military cooperation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As international concerns grow over potential arms agreements, both nations deny accusations of violating UN Security Council resolutions.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:02 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit, marking his first trip to the country in 24 years.

During the visit, Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss expanding military cooperation, as both nations seek to strengthen their alliance amidst escalating tensions with Washington.

The visit, confirmed by both North Korean media and Russia, underscores growing international worries about a possible arms deal in which North Korea would supply Russia with munitions for the Ukraine conflict in exchange for economic and technological support. These actions could potentially elevate the threat posed by Kim's nuclear and missile programs. Despite accusations from the US and South Korea, both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied any transfer of weapons, which would be in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.

