Putin's Historic Visit to North Korea: Strengthening Military Ties Amid Global Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea for the first time in 24 years from Tuesday, aiming to discuss military cooperation with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. As international concerns grow over potential arms agreements, both nations deny accusations of violating UN Security Council resolutions.
- Country:
- South Korea
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in North Korea on Tuesday for a two-day visit, marking his first trip to the country in 24 years.
During the visit, Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss expanding military cooperation, as both nations seek to strengthen their alliance amidst escalating tensions with Washington.
The visit, confirmed by both North Korean media and Russia, underscores growing international worries about a possible arms deal in which North Korea would supply Russia with munitions for the Ukraine conflict in exchange for economic and technological support. These actions could potentially elevate the threat posed by Kim's nuclear and missile programs. Despite accusations from the US and South Korea, both Pyongyang and Moscow have denied any transfer of weapons, which would be in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New Faces Set to Join UN Security Council in 2024
US and Japan Accelerate Military Cooperation Amid Global Tensions
UN Security Council to Vote on U.S. Proposal for Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
US Lifts Ban on Controversial Azov Brigade: Boost in Arms Aid Amid Ukraine War
UN Security Council Backs US Proposal for Gaza Cease-fire: Will Hamas Agree?