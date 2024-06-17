Ramvir Singh Bidhuri's Strategic Resignation: BJP Faces Leadership Shift

In a significant political development, BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, freshly elected to the Lok Sabha, has asked BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him from his role as the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Biduri's request aligns with parliamentary rules requiring him to vacate one of his posts within a 14-day period post-election notification.

Having contested and won the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, Bidhuri has made the strategic decision to resign from his seat in the Delhi Assembly. His resignation, effective June 18, will decrease the BJP's representation in the 70-member assembly from eight to seven members.

The BJP has not yet announced who will step into the role of Leader of Opposition in his place. This shift indicates significant upcoming changes within Delhi's political landscape as the party navigates this transitional phase.

