Ramvir Singh Bidhuri's Strategic Resignation: BJP Faces Leadership Shift
BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, elected to the Lok Sabha, has requested relief from his post as the leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly. He will resign from the assembly membership by June 18, causing a reduction in BJP's MLA count from eight to seven. The new leader of opposition is yet to be announced.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, freshly elected to the Lok Sabha, has asked BJP President JP Nadda to relieve him from his role as the leader of opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Biduri's request aligns with parliamentary rules requiring him to vacate one of his posts within a 14-day period post-election notification.
Having contested and won the South Delhi parliamentary constituency, Bidhuri has made the strategic decision to resign from his seat in the Delhi Assembly. His resignation, effective June 18, will decrease the BJP's representation in the 70-member assembly from eight to seven members.
The BJP has not yet announced who will step into the role of Leader of Opposition in his place. This shift indicates significant upcoming changes within Delhi's political landscape as the party navigates this transitional phase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
CWC members unanimously request Rahul Gandhi to take up post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Party resolution.
BJP's JP Nadda takes charge as Union Health Minister
Race for Delhi BJP's New Leader of Opposition Begins
Telangana CM Backs Rahul Gandhi as Leader of Opposition
At CWC meet, several Cong leaders urge Rahul Gandhi to take up the post of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha: Sources.