Rohit Pawar Predicts NCP Legislators' Defection Post-Monsoon Session

In a bold assertion on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar forecasted a potential mass defection of 18 to 19 MLAs from the ruling NCP faction, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar emphasized the loyalty of several NCP MLAs to party founder Sharad Pawar despite the party's split in July 2023. He mentioned that these MLAs had refrained from critical comments against senior party leaders and were expected to cross over after securing development funds for their constituencies during the legislative session.

Pawar claimed that senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, would later decide on reintegrating these MLAs. He raised questions about the motivations behind Ajit Pawar's alliance with the BJP, hinting that it might be to secure the interests of figures like Praful Patel rather than genuine development goals. The political realignments within NCP come as the state prepares for assembly elections scheduled for October.

