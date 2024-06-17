Left Menu

Rohit Pawar Predicts NCP Legislators' Defection Post-Monsoon Session

Rohit Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), claimed that 18 to 19 MLAs from the ruling NCP led by Ajit Pawar will switch sides after the monsoon legislative session. Despite the party split in July 2023, several MLAs remain loyal to Sharad Pawar, the party's founder.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-06-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 18:26 IST
Rohit Pawar Predicts NCP Legislators' Defection Post-Monsoon Session
Rohit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold assertion on Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader Rohit Pawar forecasted a potential mass defection of 18 to 19 MLAs from the ruling NCP faction, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, after the upcoming monsoon session of the state legislature.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar emphasized the loyalty of several NCP MLAs to party founder Sharad Pawar despite the party's split in July 2023. He mentioned that these MLAs had refrained from critical comments against senior party leaders and were expected to cross over after securing development funds for their constituencies during the legislative session.

Pawar claimed that senior NCP leaders, including Sharad Pawar, would later decide on reintegrating these MLAs. He raised questions about the motivations behind Ajit Pawar's alliance with the BJP, hinting that it might be to secure the interests of figures like Praful Patel rather than genuine development goals. The political realignments within NCP come as the state prepares for assembly elections scheduled for October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024