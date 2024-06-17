Global Diplomatic Engagements and Major Events on the Horizon

For other diaries, please see:

MONDAY, JUNE 17

MONDAY, JUNE 17 ** WASHINGTON, DC – U.S President Joe Biden hosts bilateral meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg – 1930 GMT.

** PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron meets Chile's President Gabriel Boric, who concludes his European tour with a working visit to Paris. ** LUXEMBOURG - EU environment ministers to meet in Luxembourg with aim of settling common positions on planned EU laws on reducing the impact of waste processing, ensuring green claims are reliable and monitoring of soil quality - 0700 GMT

** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at Wilson Center online event about his expectations for NATO's Washington summit - 1500 GMT ** PODGORICA - Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will pay an official visit to Montenegro at the invitation of his counterpart Jakov Milatovic. (Final Day) BERN/BERLIN – President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel is on a visit to Switzerland and Germany. (To June 19) WELLINGTON/CANBERRA/KUALA LUMPUR - Premier of the People's Republic of China, Li Qiang will visit New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. (To June 20) SHANGHAI - Shanghai International Film Festival 2024 (To June 23)

TOKYO - Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon will travel to Japan. (to June 20) BRUSSELS / LUXEMBOURG - Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the fifth China-European Union High-Level Environment and Climate Dialogue in Brussels, Belgium and pay a visit to Luxembourg. (to June 21) SANTANDER, Spain - Spain's Economy minister Carlos Cuerpo to speak at an event in Santander. – 0900 GMT BERLIN - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Nepalese President Ram Chandra Paudel - 1200 GMT GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 18 ** SINGAPORE - Cambodia Prime Minister Hun Manet to visit Singapore where he will hold talks with Prime Minister of Singapore Lawrence Wong (to June 19). CZECH REPUBLIC - Argentina's President Javier Milei visits Prague. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19 BODO, Norway - Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian and Swedish prime ministers Jonas Gahr Stoere and Ulf Kristersson meet in Bodo in northern Norway. (to June 20) BERLIN, Germany - German President Frank Walter Steinmeier receives Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Berlin - 0700 GMT PARIS - Argentine President Javier Milei will make his first official visit to France and meet with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 20

** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen speaks at Austria World Summit, Arnold Schwarzenegger's 8th environmental conference - 0800 GMT ** SEOUL - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Seoul - 0900 GMT

** COLOMBO - Minister of External Affairs of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will arrive in Sri Lanka on an official visit. GLOBAL - World Refugee Day.

LUXEMBOURG – Eurogroup meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 ** BEIJING - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks in Beijing - 1230 GMT

MADRID - Argentina's President Javier Milei to receive Juan de Mariana Institute award for "an exemplary defence of the ideas of freedom". GLOBAL - International Yoga Day. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 22 CHAD - Chad holds second round of presidential election

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 76th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift. LUXEMBOURG – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 25

LOS ANGELES - 15th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 LONDON - Emperor of Japan Naruhito visits United Kingdom (to June 28)

GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Brussels - European Council meeting (to June 28). - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 28 IRAN, ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF - Iranian President election. Mongolia - Mongolian State Great Hural election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 29 MAURITANIA - Mauritanian Presidency Election. PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 22nd anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash. BEJING/TAIPEI - 14th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (First round) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 103rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 2 GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race, "Palio di Siena". - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

KAZAKHSTAN - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Kazakhstan's capital Astana. (to July 4) ASTANA - Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in SCO summit in Astana (to July 4) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 4 UNITED KINGDOM OF GREAT BRITAIN AND NORTHERN IRELAND - British House of Commons Election. UNITED STATES - Independence Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 5 SONKAJARVI - Wife-Carrying World Championship 2016 (to July 6) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 6 BAKU - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Azerbaijan GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 7 FRANCE - French National Assembly Election (Second round) KATHMANDU - 77th birthday of Nepal's deposed King Gyanendra. LONDON - 19th anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people where killed and 700 injured. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 9

** SUCRE - President of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, will visit Bolivia. Washington DC. - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends the NATO summit TEHRAN - 24th anniversary of attack on Tehran University dormitory in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 19th anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 13th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day. MUMBAI - 17th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 14 PARIS - Bastille Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 15 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. SYRIAN ARAB REPUBLIC - Syrian People's Council Election. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold parliamentary elections. RWANDA - Rwanda will hold a presidential election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 16 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 17 GLOBAL - World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute, on July 17, - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 20 CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 21 VIENTIANE - 25th ASEAN Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting (APT FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 14th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' Meeting (EAS FMM). (To July 27) VIENTIANE - 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting. (To July 27) KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 24th anniversary of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council Meeting. HAMPSHIRE - Farnborough Air show 2024 (to Jul 26). OSLO – 13th Anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, JULY 28

