Russia and North Korea: New Security Partnership?

Russia and North Korea are expected to sign a partnership agreement that will include security issues during President Vladimir Putin's visit starting Tuesday. The information was disclosed by a Kremlin aide and reported by Russia's state news agency, RIA.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST
Russia and North Korea may sign a partnership agreement, whose content would need to include security issues, during a visit by President Vladimir Putin beginning on Tuesday, Russia state news agency RIA quoted a Kremlin aide as saying.

