Russia and North Korea: New Security Partnership?
Russia and North Korea are expected to sign a partnership agreement that will include security issues during President Vladimir Putin's visit starting Tuesday. The information was disclosed by a Kremlin aide and reported by Russia's state news agency, RIA.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:45 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
