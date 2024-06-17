Left Menu

AIADMK Leadership Declares No Return for Sasikala

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar firmly stated that VK Sasikala would not be returning to the party, dismissing her claims and allegations as 'cheap propaganda.' He emphasized the party's commitment to transcending caste and religion barriers. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami backed Jayakumar's stance.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-06-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 20:01 IST
AIADMK Leadership Declares No Return for Sasikala
VK Sasikala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar reiterated on Monday that VK Sasikala, the confidante of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa, will not be making a return to the party.

Jayakumar, a former state minister, dismissed Sasikala's accusations of caste politics against the party as 'cheap propaganda,' assuring it will not influence the public. When questioned about Sasikala's re-entry claims, Jayakumar reminded reporters of her 2021 decision to abstain from politics and recalled her expulsion by Jayalalithaa in 2011. Noting her only readmittance after expressing regret, he questioned her current motives.

Furthermore, Jayakumar emphasized that Sasikala is not a member of AIADMK and will not be accepted by the party's workers or the public. He also dismissed expelled leader O Panneerselvam's calls for 'unification,' labeling him an 'opportunist' not accepted by the party. Backed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, Jayakumar maintained the party's stance against any realignment with the BJP, irrespective of changes in BJP's state leadership.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024