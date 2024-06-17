AIADMK Leadership Declares No Return for Sasikala

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar reiterated on Monday that VK Sasikala, the confidante of late party matriarch J Jayalalithaa, will not be making a return to the party.

Jayakumar, a former state minister, dismissed Sasikala's accusations of caste politics against the party as 'cheap propaganda,' assuring it will not influence the public. When questioned about Sasikala's re-entry claims, Jayakumar reminded reporters of her 2021 decision to abstain from politics and recalled her expulsion by Jayalalithaa in 2011. Noting her only readmittance after expressing regret, he questioned her current motives.

Furthermore, Jayakumar emphasized that Sasikala is not a member of AIADMK and will not be accepted by the party's workers or the public. He also dismissed expelled leader O Panneerselvam's calls for 'unification,' labeling him an 'opportunist' not accepted by the party. Backed by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami, Jayakumar maintained the party's stance against any realignment with the BJP, irrespective of changes in BJP's state leadership.

