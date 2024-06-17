Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Political Upheaval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the influential War Cabinet overseeing the Gaza conflict, a government spokesperson confirmed on Monday. This decision follows the recent departure of key member Benny Gantz, a centrist and former military chief, who left over dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's war management.

Gantz's exit has heightened Netanyahu's dependence on his ultra-nationalist allies, who are staunchly against a cease-fire. This scenario complicates the already delicate negotiations aimed at concluding the eight-month Gaza conflict. Netanyahu is expected to hold smaller, more exclusive forums for handling sensitive war-related issues.

Established in the initial days of the conflict, the War Cabinet symbolized a political alliance between Netanyahu and Gantz, aimed at presenting a unified front. However, as Israel and Hamas contemplate the latest cease-fire proposal, Netanyahu faces escalating pressures both domestically and internationally. Gantz's departure underscores the growing political instability within Netanyahu's government.

