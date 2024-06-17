Left Menu

Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Political Upheaval

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dissolved the War Cabinet, following the departure of centrist Benny Gantz. This move raises Netanyahu's reliance on ultra-nationalist allies and complicates Gaza cease-fire negotiations. The War Cabinet had been established in response to an October Hamas attack, but Gantz's exit adds instability to an already tense situation.

PTI | Telaviv | Updated: 17-06-2024 22:44 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 22:44 IST
Netanyahu Dissolves War Cabinet Amid Political Upheaval
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has disbanded the influential War Cabinet overseeing the Gaza conflict, a government spokesperson confirmed on Monday. This decision follows the recent departure of key member Benny Gantz, a centrist and former military chief, who left over dissatisfaction with Netanyahu's war management.

Gantz's exit has heightened Netanyahu's dependence on his ultra-nationalist allies, who are staunchly against a cease-fire. This scenario complicates the already delicate negotiations aimed at concluding the eight-month Gaza conflict. Netanyahu is expected to hold smaller, more exclusive forums for handling sensitive war-related issues.

Established in the initial days of the conflict, the War Cabinet symbolized a political alliance between Netanyahu and Gantz, aimed at presenting a unified front. However, as Israel and Hamas contemplate the latest cease-fire proposal, Netanyahu faces escalating pressures both domestically and internationally. Gantz's departure underscores the growing political instability within Netanyahu's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024