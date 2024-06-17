BJP nominates candidates for assembly by-elections in Punjab, West Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated candidates for the upcoming assembly by-elections in Punjab and West Bengal. "The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has given its approval to the following names for the upcoming assembly by-elections to be held in the states of Punjab and West Bengal," a press release from the central office of the BJP said.

While the BJP has nominated Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West (SC) assembly constituency, in West Bengal, Manas Kumar Ghosh has been nominated from Raiganj, Manoj Kumar Biswas from Ranaghat Dakshin (SC), Binay Kumar Biswas from Bagda (SC) and Kalyan Chaubey Bhattacharya from Maniktala. Earlier last week, the Election Commission announced the dates to hold bye-elections to fill vacancies in 13 assembly constituencies of seven states.

The elections will be conducted on July 10 and the counting of the votes will be done on July 13. The commission to hold by-elections on one seat of Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, two seats of Uttarakhand, three seats of Himachal Pradesh, and four seats of Uttarakhand.

The seats in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh are Rupauli, Vikravandi, Amarwara (ST) and Jalandhar West (SC) respectively. The by-elections on two seats of Uttarakhand - Badrinath and Manglaur and the three seats of Himachal Pradesh - Dehra, Nalagarh, and Hamirpur will also be conducted.

The last date to file nominations is June 21 and candidates can withdraw their candidature till June 26. These seats were vacant due to the resignations or deaths of the sitting MLAs. (ANI)

