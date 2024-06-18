Concerns Over Espionage Trial of WSJ Reporter Gershkovich

The United States is concerned that the espionage trial of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who denies charges of collecting secrets for the U.S. CIA, will be held behind closed doors, the State Department said on Monday.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters the U.S. will attempt to attend the trial, but is unsure if it will be possible.

