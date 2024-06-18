Bihar: RJD's Misa Bharti criticizes JDU leader Devesh Chandra Thakur's remarks on Muslim, Yadav voters

Controversial remarks by newly elected MP from Bihar Chief Minister led Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) Devesh Chandra Thakur claiming that since Muslims and Yadavs did not vote for him he would not help him has led to criticism from the Rashtriya Janata Dal. RJD MP Misa Bharti questioned Thakur's intent behind the statement. "Why did he have to make such a statement? He won the elections and now has the opportunity to represent the people of his constituency. If he is making such statements, what message is he trying to put across?" Bharti said.

On Monday, the 71-year-old JD(U) leader who won the Sitamarhi Lok Sabha seat by defeating RJD rival and former MP Arjun Ray during a meeting organized in Parihar Vidhan Sabha of the district said that Muslims and Yadavs did not vote for him and that he would not help them. She further pointed out the inconsistency between Thakur's remarks and the principles of the double-engine government, which emphasizes inclusive development. "PM Narendra Modi says that there should be 'sabka saath, sabka vikas' (together with all, development for all). So, why do MPs make such statements?" she asked.

Bharti urged the people of Sitamarhi, to consider the implications of his words. "Why is he saying that and what's the reason? The people of Sitamarhi will have to figure that out. They have chosen their leader so that he can help in the progress of the region. Why is he giving out such statements that would create a divide amongst people of his region?" the RJD MP said. "A person from the Muslim community came to me for some work. I clearly told him that he had come for the first time, so I wouldn't say much. Otherwise, I don't let go easily. I asked him if he voted for the RJD? And, he agreed and said ji sir Lantern (RJD) ko vote diya (Yes I voted for lantern). I asked him for what reason he had come here. I told him to have tea, and sweets and leave. I won't do your work. You (Muslim and Yadav) did not vote for the Arrow (JD-U's poll symbol) just because they saw the face of Narendra Modi when they saw our poll symbol, then why shouldn't I see the lantern (RJD's symbol) and Lalu Yadav's face in yours?" Thakur said addressing a meeting on Monday.

Claiming that the two groups did not vote for him in Lok Sabha elections, Thakur said that he had always helped people from the two communities but still, they did not cast their vote for the alliance (NDA). The BJP-led NDA won 29 out of the 40 seats in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. BJP and JDU won 12 seats each, while LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it contested. The RJD and Congress won four and three seats, respectively. (ANI)

