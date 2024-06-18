Left Menu

Show of Strength: BJP's Ashish Sharma Files Nomination for Hamirpur Bypoll

Ashish Sharma, the BJP candidate for the Hamirpur assembly seat bypoll, filed his nomination papers. Previously an independent legislator, Sharma had supported BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the Rajya Sabha polls. The by-elections for three constituencies will occur on July 10. Sharma expressed confidence in his victory.

In a significant political move, Ashish Sharma, the BJP candidate for the Hamirpur assembly seat bypoll, filed his nomination papers amid an impressive display of party strength.

Sharma, previously an independent legislator, had backed BJP nominee Harsh Mahajan in the February 27 Rajya Sabha polls and later joined the BJP. The upcoming by-elections, set for July 10, will include three assembly constituencies: Hamirpur, Nalagarh, and Dehra.

Before submitting his nomination papers, Sharma and his wife offered prayers at a Shiva temple in Gasota. He exuded confidence in his imminent victory, emphasizing his dedication to serving the constituency.

The BJP showcased unity with a rally featuring state and district-level leaders. State BJP chief Rajeev Bindal criticized the Congress-led state government for mismanagement. Bindal accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of excessive spending on friends while lamenting the state's debt liability.

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur highlighted BJP's people-centric approach, noting their success in previous Lok Sabha elections. Thakur called for votes for the BJP, criticizing the Congress for being disconnected from current issues.

Jai Ram Thakur, former chief minister and Leader of Opposition, also urged the public to oust the Congress from power to establish a government truly serving the people.

The Congress nominated Pushpendra Verma for the seat. In the 2022 assembly elections, Sharma, then an independent candidate, defeated Verma by a margin of 12,899 votes.

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

