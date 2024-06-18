Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Charge of Health Amid Minor Cabinet Reshuffle

In a significant yet minor cabinet reshuffle, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assumed charge of the Health and Family Welfare Department on Tuesday.

The post was previously managed by Keshab Mahanta, a member of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and BJP's alliance partner, who has now been allocated the departments of Transport, Excise, and Fisheries, previously overseen by former minister Parimal Suklabaidya. Suklabaidya stepped down following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Silchar (SC) constituency, with his resignation accepted by the Governor.

Sarma will continue to hold various significant portfolios, including Home, Personnel, Public Works, Medical Education and Research, and Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture. Under the previous administration led by Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarma played a pivotal role as Health Minister, spearheading efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, enhancing health infrastructure, and implementing crucial measures to support patients and migrant workers during the lockdown.

