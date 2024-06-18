Left Menu

Karnataka's Legislative Council By-Election Set for July 12

A by-election for a vacant Karnataka Legislative Council seat, previously held by former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, is set for July 12. The seat became vacant after Shettar resigned in January. He had left BJP, joined Congress, but later returned to BJP and is now an MP from Belgaum.

The Karnataka Legislative Council by-election for a vacant seat, previously occupied by ex-Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, will occur on July 12, according to poll officials.

Shettar had resigned from the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seat on January 24, with his term originally slated to end in June 2028. The 68-year-old left the BJP for Congress before last year's state assembly elections after being denied a ticket.

Consequently, the Congress appointed him as an MLC. However, Shettar rejoined the BJP in January, won a Lok Sabha seat on a BJP ticket, and is now an MP representing Belgaum.

The election notification will be released on June 25, with the last date for nominations on July 2. Scrutiny is set for July 3, and candidates can withdraw their nominations until July 5. Vote counting will commence on July 12 at 5 p.m.

