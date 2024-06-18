Left Menu

US Reaffirms Defense Pact Amid South China Sea Tensions

The United States reiterated its defense obligations to the Philippines after a confrontation between Filipino and Chinese forces in the South China Sea resulted in injuries and damaged supply boats. The incident underscores rising tensions and fears of a broader conflict involving the US and China.

Updated: 18-06-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 17:27 IST
  • Philippines

The United States has reiterated its defense commitments to the Philippines following a serious maritime confrontation in the South China Sea on Monday. Filipino navy personnel suffered injuries and damage to their supply boats amid tensions with Chinese forces.

Both countries have placed blame on one another for the hostilities at the Second Thomas Shoal, an area long-held by Filipino forces but closely monitored by the Chinese coast guard. This confrontation highlights the escalating territorial disputes in a region often cited as a potential flashpoint for larger conflicts involving major powers like the US and China.

Amid these tensions, US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell communicated with his Philippine counterpart, Maria Theresa Lazaro, condemning China's actions as a threat to regional stability. The US reaffirmed that their 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty includes armed attacks on Philippine armed forces anywhere in the South China Sea. The international community now watches anxiously as these developments unfold.

