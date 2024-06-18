US Congressional Delegation Visits Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

A US Congressional delegation, spearheaded by House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, arrived in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday with the agenda to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader, Dalai Lama.

The high-profile delegation includes former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congress members Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern, and Ami Bera. Their two-day visit will culminate in a meeting with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning, confirmed officials.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman McCaul remarked at Gaggal Airport that, 'We are excited to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama and discuss various issues, including a bill passed by Congress affirming US support for the people of Tibet.' When asked if President Biden would sign the bill, McCaul confidently stated, 'Yes, he will.' The delegation was warmly received by officials from the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), including Dolma Tsering, the minister for information and international relations.

