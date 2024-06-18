Left Menu

Hungary's EU Presidency Under 'Make Europe Great Again' Banner

Hungary's populist government has announced that its upcoming European Union Presidency will be held under the motto 'Make Europe Great Again.' Despite similarities to Donald Trump's slogan, Hungary's EU Affairs Minister emphasized the focus on Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expresses hopes for stronger, unified European policies.

Hungary's populist government revealed on Tuesday that its forthcoming European Union presidency will adopt the motto "Make Europe Great Again," though it downplayed any connections to Donald Trump's MAGA movement in the United States.

EU Affairs Minister Janos Boka emphasized that this slogan indicates an "active presidency" aimed at collective strength, while maintaining individual national identities. He outlined Budapest's agenda and goals for its six-month leadership of the bloc, starting July 1.

Despite comparisons to Trump's slogan, Boka stressed that Hungary's focus remains solely on Europe, distancing the initiative from American politics. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a Trump ally and perceived as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sees this as a chance to strengthen Europe while maintaining its diverse identity.

