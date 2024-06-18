France's High-Stakes Election Drives Voters to Assign Proxy Ballots
As France faces a critical legislative election, many voters are assigning their voting rights to friends and family. This surge in proxy voting follows President Macron's dissolution of the National Assembly and comes amid fears of a far-right victory. Voters see this election as crucial for France's future.
- Country:
- France
Amid rising political tensions, French voters are taking unprecedented steps to ensure their voices are heard in the upcoming legislative election. Faced with time constraints and an unexpected announcement from President Emmanuel Macron, over 410,000 voters have opted to assign their voting rights to trusted individuals.
The Interior Ministry reported this staggering number just a week after Macron announced the dissolution of the National Assembly. The heightened urgency stems partly from Macron's surprise decision, coupled with the looming threat of a far-right government led by the National Rally party.
With the election dates clashing with the start of France's summer vacation season, the surge in proxy voting highlights the perceived high stakes of this election. Political scientist Rémi Lefebvre noted that voters see the election as "absolutely decisive," driving them to take extraordinary measures to ensure their participation.
