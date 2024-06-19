Biden and Clinton Raise $40M in 5 Days: Historic Fundraising Push

President Joe Biden has teamed up once again with former President Bill Clinton, pulling in a staggering $8 million through a joint fundraiser on Tuesday. This contributes to a remarkable $40 million haul for Biden's reelection campaign within the past five days.

A Biden campaign official confirmed that the bulk of this amount, over $30 million, was raised during a star-studded event in Los Angeles, which featured appearances by former President Barack Obama and celebrities like George Clooney and Julia Roberts. Concurrently, first lady Jill Biden has brought in an additional $1.5 million through her own fundraising efforts.

Biden and Clinton, who recently appeared together at a March fundraiser in New York, are headlining Tuesday's event at the home of former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. Also in attendance will be Jill Biden and former first lady Hillary Clinton. This event follows the historical Los Angeles fundraiser, the largest in Democratic Party history, in a bid to keep pace with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump's growing campaign funds.

