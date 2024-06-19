Putin Acknowledges North Korea's Support on Ukraine

Russia appreciated the support of North Korea for Russian policy, including on Ukraine, Russian state-run news agency RIA cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Wednesday.

"We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction," Putin said at start of the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.

