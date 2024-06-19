Putin Acknowledges North Korea's Support on Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed gratitude for North Korea's steadfast support of Russian policies, particularly concerning Ukraine. Putin made these remarks during talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, highlighting the close diplomatic ties between the two nations.
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2024 09:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 09:59 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russia appreciated the support of North Korea for Russian policy, including on Ukraine, Russian state-run news agency RIA cited President Vladimir Putin as saying on Wednesday.
"We highly appreciate your consistent and unwavering support for Russian policy, including in the Ukrainian direction," Putin said at start of the talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin Denounces Allegations of Russia's Disinformation Campaign on Paris Olympics
Turkey's Bid to Join BRICS Welcomed by Russia
Russian Missile Strike in Dnipro: Eight Injured, Including Two Children
Global Peace Summit Faces Uncertainty Amid Russian Absence
Russian Missile Attack Injures Seven in Dnipro