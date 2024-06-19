Putin and Kim Jong Un Strengthen Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang to discuss economic and military cooperation, forming a united front against Washington. The discussions aim to overcome U.S.-led sanctions as both nations grapple with international isolation.

Putin's arrival in the North Korean capital was marked by grand gestures, including a motorcade through brightly decorated streets, signaling the countries' deepening relationship.

Key issues likely to be addressed include potential arms arrangements and the broader implications for global security, amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear advancements and Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

