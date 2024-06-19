Left Menu

Putin and Kim Jong Un Strengthen Ties Amid Global Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang to discuss expanding their economic and military cooperation. The visit underscores a united front against U.S. sanctions and a potential arms arrangement where North Korea provides munitions to Russia in exchange for economic and technological aid.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 19-06-2024 10:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 10:02 IST
Putin and Kim Jong Un Strengthen Ties Amid Global Tensions
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un met in Pyongyang to discuss economic and military cooperation, forming a united front against Washington. The discussions aim to overcome U.S.-led sanctions as both nations grapple with international isolation.

Putin's arrival in the North Korean capital was marked by grand gestures, including a motorcade through brightly decorated streets, signaling the countries' deepening relationship.

Key issues likely to be addressed include potential arms arrangements and the broader implications for global security, amid growing concerns over North Korea's nuclear advancements and Russia's conflict in Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024