Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Confident of NCP's Return in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, president of NCP (SP), expressed confidence that his party would return to power in Maharashtra after upcoming state assembly elections. He addressed farmers' issues and blamed sugar factories for pollution while interacting with villagers in Baramati. Pawar also highlighted the recent Lok Sabha election results and seat-sharing arrangements.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:05 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:05 IST
Sharad Pawar Confident of NCP's Return in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the president of NCP (SP), expressed optimism on Wednesday about his party's prospects in the forthcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections. Interacting with farmers in the Nira Wagaj village of Pune's Baramati tehsil, Pawar asserted that his party could resolve the state's pressing agricultural issues if it were to take power once again.

Blaming both the central and state governments for not addressing local concerns, Pawar said, 'We have seen how work was done in the Lok Sabha polls. If such work is repeated in the state assembly elections, I cannot see how the reins of state government will not come into our hands.'

In an election where the Congress saw a significant rise, winning 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the NCP (SP) secured eight seats under a seat-sharing arrangement led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Pawar also criticized sugar factories for polluting the Nira river and vowed to address the issue in collaboration with state and central authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Gaza’s Environmental Crisis: A Collateral Damage of Conflict

Steady but Slow: The Global Economy's Remarkable Resilience Amidst Challenges

Transforming Traffic Systems: The Power of Serverless Cloud Computing in Real-Time Speed Advisories

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024