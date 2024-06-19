Sharad Pawar Confident of NCP's Return in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, the president of NCP (SP), expressed optimism on Wednesday about his party's prospects in the forthcoming Maharashtra state assembly elections. Interacting with farmers in the Nira Wagaj village of Pune's Baramati tehsil, Pawar asserted that his party could resolve the state's pressing agricultural issues if it were to take power once again.

Blaming both the central and state governments for not addressing local concerns, Pawar said, 'We have seen how work was done in the Lok Sabha polls. If such work is repeated in the state assembly elections, I cannot see how the reins of state government will not come into our hands.'

In an election where the Congress saw a significant rise, winning 13 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the NCP (SP) secured eight seats under a seat-sharing arrangement led by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT). Pawar also criticized sugar factories for polluting the Nira river and vowed to address the issue in collaboration with state and central authorities.

