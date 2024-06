Putin's Luxurious Gift to Kim Jong-un: A Russian Aurus Limousine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday drove North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a luxury Russian-built Aurus limousine during a visit to Pyongyang, Russian state TV showed.

Putin presented Kim with an Aurus limousine, a tea set and an admiral's dirk, Russia's state news agency TASS quoted a Kremlin aide as saying earlier on Wednesday.

