Current US Domestic News: Big Changes Under Biden's Policies

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden policy is welcome relief for Americans with spouses in the country illegally

When news broke of U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to provide a path to citizenship for certain immigrants who entered the country illegally and are married to U.S. citizens, Pennsylvania-based immigration lawyer Bridget Cambria didn't need long to think of clients it could help. Over the years, she had met with many such couples, explaining to them how difficult it was going to be for the immigrant spouse to get U.S. legal permanent residency. The process, in most cases, required the immigrant to leave the country, potentially enduring years of family separation before being eligible to return.

RFK Jr faces down midnight deadline to qualify for CNN presidential debate

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr has less than 24 hours to qualify for the first U.S. presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle, and a complaint filed with the hamstrung U.S. agency that oversees election policy might be his only hope. CNN will host the debate on June 27, after incumbent President Joe Biden and his Republican rival Donald Trump agreed in late May to the face-off. The deadline for candidates to qualify for the debate is 12 a.m. ET (0400 GMT) on Thursday. Wednesday also marks the Juneteenth holiday, which will stall most federal business.

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunken driving in the Hamptons

Pop singer Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after failing to obey a stop sign and twice veering from his lane in the upscale Hamptons seaside area of New York, authorities said on Tuesday. Timberlake was arrested on Long Island in the town of Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, according to a statement from the local district attorney's office.

On US-Mexico bridge, two sides of Biden border crackdown

A group of migrants walked into Mexico on Saturday against pedestrian traffic on the international bridge between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez minutes after being deported from the United States under the Biden administration's new asylum ban. The mainly twenty-something Venezuelan men were ejected under the June 5 proclamation fast-tracking deportations of most people crossing the border illegally.

Los Angeles school board votes to ban smartphones

The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education on Tuesday voted to ban smartphones for its 429,000 students in an attempt to insulate kids from distractions and social media that undermine learning and hurt mental health. The board of the second-largest U.S. school district voted 5-2, approving a resolution to develop within 120 days a policy prohibiting student use of cellphones and social media platforms. The policy would be in place by January 2025.

Trump decries state of economy in Wisconsin city where his promise of jobs fell short

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sought to present himself as the best candidate for the U.S. economy at a Tuesday rally in Racine, Wisconsin, where a local factory that he broke ground on six years ago has proven to be a major flop. The former president also vowed to quickly reverse a plan announced by Democratic President Joe Biden earlier in the day that would give hundreds of thousands of people in the country illegally a pathway to citizenship.

Biden offers citizenship path to spouses of Americans in sweeping election-year move

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a sweeping effort to provide a path to citizenship to hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the U.S. illegally who are married to U.S. citizens, an election-year move that contrasts sharply with Republican rival Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations. At a White House event, Biden criticized Trump for separating migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border and using incendiary language about immigrants in the U.S. illegally, including comments that they were "poisoning the blood of our country."

Killer who attacked Colorado gay club pleads guilty to hate crimes, sentenced

The convicted shooter who killed five people in a 2022 attack at a gay nightclub in Colorado, pleaded guilty to federal hate crime and gun charges on Tuesday and received multiple sentences of life in prison without possibility of release. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 24, has already been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to state murder charges in a separate prosecution last year for the premeditated attack on employees and patrons of Club Q in Colorado Springs.

Pro-Trump groups outspend pro-Biden groups so far in US presidential race

Outside groups supporting Donald Trump's presidential bid have spent significantly more money in recent months than groups that are working to re-elect Democratic President Joe Biden, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign finance records. Pro-Trump spending groups have spent more than $25 million since Trump clinched the Republican nomination on March 6, Federal Election Commission records show, compared to more than $15 million spent by Biden's allies during the same time.

Analysis-US FDIC chair nominee likely has the votes but confirmation process could drag

Christy Goldsmith Romero will likely win enough votes to be confirmed as U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation chair but Republicans are likely to slow walk the process. President Joe Biden last week nominated Goldsmith Romero, a Democratic commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, to replace Martin Gruenberg who is stepping down after a probe found widespread sexual harassment at the agency.

