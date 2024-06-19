Far-Right Leader Bardella Reverses NATO Stance Amidst France Election

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally, has made a significant reversal on his party's previous commitment to withdraw from NATO's strategic military command. This change in stance comes as France approaches its crucial parliamentary elections.

Bardella announced this policy shift at the Eurosatory arms trade show in Villepinte, stressing the importance of maintaining the commitments France has made on the international stage. He warned that leaving NATO's military command amidst the current conflict in Ukraine would weaken France's responsibility in Europe and compromise its credibility with allies.

Despite unpacking his party's former promise, Bardella remains strongly opposed to deploying French troops to Ukraine. He supports continued military supplies to Ukraine but emphasizes the need to avoid escalation with nuclear-armed Russia. This comes as a strategic move by his eurosceptic, anti-immigration party to widen its voter base ahead of the upcoming elections.

