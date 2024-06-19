Tragedy in Pune: Man Commits Suicide Over Maratha Reservation

In a heart-wrenching incident, Prasad Dethe, a 38-year-old security guard, allegedly committed suicide in Pune over the Maratha reservation demand, police reported on Wednesday. Dethe conducted a Facebook Live session discussing the quota issue extensively before taking this drastic step.

Dethe was found hanging from an iron bar on a truck in the Lonikand area early in the morning. A suicide note, advocating for the Maratha community's inclusion under the OBC category for reservation benefits, was found on his body, a police officer stated.

The handwritten note urged Maratha activist Manoj Jarange to continue agitating for the community's quota rights and appealed to political figures such as Pankaja Munde and Chhagan Bhujbal to support the cause. Dethe, who worked as a security guard at a private company, is survived by his wife and three children. His death underscores the ongoing tensions surrounding the Maratha community's demand for reservation in government jobs and education.

