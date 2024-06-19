Left Menu

Diplomatic Rift Sparks Controversy Between Centre and Bengal

The Centre has come under fire for allegedly denying permission to Australian Deputy Envoy Nicholas McCaffrey to meet three West Bengal ministers. Despite accusations of hindering foreign investment, officials clarified that meeting norms were based on diplomatic reciprocity.

Updated: 19-06-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 20:15 IST
  • India

In an emerging diplomatic spat, the Centre faces allegations from the Trinamool Congress for purportedly blocking Australian Deputy Envoy Nicholas McCaffrey's requests to meet three key ministers in the West Bengal government. The controversy escalates as accusations arise over hindrances to foreign investment in the state.

According to official sources, the Centre's 'no objection' stance for McCaffrey's meetings with West Bengal officials operated under the principle of diplomatic reciprocity. Deputy high commissioners are generally considered junior to state ministers, adhering to laid-down norms in both India and Australia.

The Australian High Commission, declining to comment on specific travel details, emphasized robust bilateral relations and regular diplomatic travels. Meanwhile, Trinamool MPs maintain that the Centre's actions contravene India's federal structure, intensifying the political clash.

