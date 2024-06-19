They have made Delhi Jal Board, a 'site for looting', says BJP's Virendra Sachdeva

Amid the deepening water crisis in Delhi, Delhi's Bharatiya Janata Party President Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday raised questions on AAP's government on the losses to Delhi Jal Board. Speaking with ANI, the BJP's Delhi unit President said, "Atishi should write a letter and tell everyone how the Jal Board went from a profit of Rs 600 crores to a loss of Rs 73000 crores in 10 years. Thousands of crores rupees that were supposed to be spent on Delhi's public welfare, where they went? Atishi should give answers to these questions. She should bring light to her party members, MLAs and ministers involved in the theft and black marketing of the water. But she won't speak about that."

Taking it further, Virendra Sachdeva said, "They only have to politicize the issue and dramatize the issue. She can't provide water to Delhi but is splendid in the position of minister. If she should have self-respect left with her, she would have resigned from the post." Responding to Atishi's call for Satyagraha from June 21, the BJP President said, "She should definitely sit on the Satyagraha but against her party members, MLAs and ministers who are involved in the black marketing of water. She should Satyagraha against her party's government who has made Delhi's Jal Board a site for looting."

He further reiterated, "Atishi should give answer of just one question, why there is no audit in Jal Board and how it reaches to the loss of Rs 73,000 crores? Earlier, on Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party Minister Atishi said that if Delhi does not get its rightful share of water by June 21, she will be forced to do a 'Satyagraha'.

"Today I have written a letter to the Prime Minister saying that 28 lakh people in Delhi are not getting water. I have requested that he should help provide water as soon as possible...If the people of Delhi do not get their rightful share of water by the 21st, then I will be forced to do a Satyagraha," Atishi said in a press conference. "Due to the scorching heat, the water problem in Delhi has also increased. Today, Delhiites need more water. The total supply of water in Delhi is 1050 MGD, out of which 613 MGD water comes from Haryana but Haryana is not giving the full share of water to Delhi," she alleged further.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, to address the severe water shortage in the national capital, a high-level delegation of officials from the Delhi Government was convened with the Principal Secretary (Water Resources) of the Haryana Government. The Delhi Government solicited additional release of water to Delhi from the Haryana government. BJP is holding protests in different areas of the National Capital against the water crisis for three days.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva and former MP Ramesh Bidhuri were seen leading the protest against the Aam Aadmi Party over the shortage of water. (ANI)

