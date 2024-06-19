Putin Lauds Vietnam's Balanced Stance on Ukraine Crisis
Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam's balanced stance on the Ukraine war in an opinion piece. Published in Nhan Dan, Vietnam's Communist Party newspaper, the piece highlighted progress in payments, energy, and trade between the two countries while supporting a pragmatic approach to resolving the Ukraine crisis.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its "balanced" stance on the Ukraine war and listed progress on payments, energy and trade in an opinion piece published on Wednesday in the newspaper of Vietnam's Communist Party.
In the piece timed for Putin's state visit to Vietnam, he applauded the Southeast Asian Communist-ruled country for supporting "a pragmatic way to solve the crisis" in Ukraine, in comments published in the Nhan Dan newspaper.
