Left Menu

Mexico's Financial Future: Responsible Spending Amid Judicial Overhaul

Mexico's President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum pledges responsible fiscal spending and a deficit cap without raising taxes for next year. She also supports a controversial judicial reform initiated by outgoing President Lopez Obrador. The reform has unsettled markets, fearing an imbalance in checks and balances.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 02:01 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 02:01 IST
Mexico's Financial Future: Responsible Spending Amid Judicial Overhaul
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexico will spend responsibly and control the fiscal deficit next year without raising taxes, President-Elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday, while defending a judicial overhaul that has spooked markets since her party secured a landslide victory in general elections.

"We are preparing a very responsible budget," Sheinbaum told business people at an event in Mexico City. "Our objective is that the deficit in 2025 will be a maximum of 3.5% of GDP, this year it will be closing over 5%." The new goal would outpace that of the government of outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador which had already set a goal for a deficit at around 3% of GDP for next year, as measured by the public sector borrowing requirements (PSBR), according to a budget pre-criteria published in March.

Sheinbaum said her administration would look to boost tax take via other avenues, such as digitalizing customs and the internal revenue service. Mexico's budget deficit this year is the highest rate since the 1980s as Lopez Obrador splurged on social spending and to complete major infrastructure works such as a new refinery and tourist train. Sheinbaum defended again a major judicial reform, proposed earlier this year by Lopez Obrador, which would look to elect judges - including the Supreme Court - by popular vote. The president-elect said the judicial reform would not represent a concentration of power or a shift towards authoritarianism.

The increasing likelihood that a version of this reform could be passed when the newly elected legislature takes office in September has scared markets, with the peso down around 8.5% since the June 2 election. Some investors fear the overhaul could allow the political capture of the judiciary and remove vital checks and balances over the president and ruling party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024