Shiv Sena Demands 100 Seats in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

A senior leader of the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has asserted that the party deserves to contest at least 100 of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

The Shiv Sena, which is a key component of the Mahayuti coalition alongside the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is gearing up for the state assembly elections set to take place in October.

Former state minister Ramdas Kadam emphasized the demand for 100 seats during the celebration of the 58th Foundation Day of the undivided Shiv Sena, organized by the Shinde faction at the NSCI complex.

Meanwhile, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has indicated his party's interest in contesting 80-90 seats. However, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated that the BJP, being the largest party, will contest more seats, with the final seat-sharing formula to be determined in upcoming talks.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Mahayuti coalition secured 17 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra, with BJP winning 9, Shiv Sena 7, and NCP 1. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, including the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP) led by Sharad Pawar, captured 30 seats.

