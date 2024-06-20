National Rally Eyes Tax Cuts for Businesses
France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Jordan Bardella, plans to reduce production taxes on companies if victorious in the upcoming legislative elections. Bardella announced this during the RN's economic programme presentation at Medef, France's largest employer federation.
