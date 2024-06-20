Left Menu

National Rally Eyes Tax Cuts for Businesses

France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Jordan Bardella, plans to reduce production taxes on companies if victorious in the upcoming legislative elections. Bardella announced this during the RN's economic programme presentation at Medef, France's largest employer federation.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:27 IST
France's far-right National Rally (RN) party plans to cut production taxes on companies if it wins the upcoming legislative elections, its president Jordan Bardella said on Thursday.

Bardella made the pledge during the presentation of the RN's economic programme in front of the Medef, the largest employer federation in France.

