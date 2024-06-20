Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership

NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserted that Congress will decide on the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha due to having the most seats among the INDIA bloc. He also criticized PM Modi's past governance, suggesting a declining confidence among the electorate.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:29 IST
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has announced that Congress will determine the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, given its superior seat count among the INDIA bloc parties. This decision reflects Congress's significant influence in the Lower House of Parliament.

In response to inquiries about the deputy speaker from the opposition, Pawar contended that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not adhere to this 'rule' in his previous government. He expressed skepticism about achieving any substantive outcome on this issue.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Maharashtra, Pawar highlighted that the BJP secured 240 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections, forming the government with its NDA allies. Conversely, the Congress, as the leading party within the INDIA bloc, obtained 99 seats.

Pawar reiterated that the leader of the opposition role would logically fall to the Congress, which holds the highest number of seats among opposition entities in the Lok Sabha. He stated that once Congress makes its decision, it would seek approval from the INDIA bloc.

Regarding the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) performance in Maharashtra's Lok Sabha polls, Pawar claimed that public trust in PM Modi has waned, with many voters deeming his guarantees as unfulfilled promises. The MVA, consisting of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), secured 30 out of 48 seats in the state. In contrast, the ruling Mahayuti alliance captured 17 seats.

