Betting Scandal Hits UK Conservative Party Over Early Election Date Tip-offs

A senior Conservative Party lawmaker condemned the use of inside information for betting on Britain's national election date, calling such actions 'reprehensible'.

Responding to reports of a second Conservative candidate under investigation by the U.K.'s Gambling Commission, Michael Gove, on Thursday, emphasized the improper nature of using insider information for betting purposes. He refrained from delving into specific case details due to the ongoing investigation but reiterated the unacceptability of such conduct.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's unexpected May 22 announcement of a July 4 parliamentary election stirred controversy, with allegations surfacing about people exploiting advanced knowledge of the date. The Conservative Party acknowledged contact from the Gambling Commission about a 'small number of individuals' linked to the investigation.

The scandal expanded following reports of a police bodyguard's arrest for alleged betting on the election date before its public disclosure. Additionally, Sunak aide Craig Williams is under scrutiny for placing a bet on the July election prior to the announcement.

Betting remains a widespread activity in the U.K., with bookmakers offering odds on various events, including elections. However, leveraging inside information constitutes a criminal offense.

