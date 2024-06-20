Left Menu

Betting Scandal Hits UK Conservative Party Over Early Election Date Tip-offs

A senior Conservative Party lawmaker condemned the use of inside information for betting on Britain's national election date. Allegations are surfacing about politicians and close circles profiting from the election date. An ongoing investigation has implicated a police bodyguard and a parliamentary candidate.

PTI | London | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:34 IST
Betting Scandal Hits UK Conservative Party Over Early Election Date Tip-offs
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A senior Conservative Party lawmaker condemned the use of inside information for betting on Britain's national election date, calling such actions 'reprehensible'.

Responding to reports of a second Conservative candidate under investigation by the U.K.'s Gambling Commission, Michael Gove, on Thursday, emphasized the improper nature of using insider information for betting purposes. He refrained from delving into specific case details due to the ongoing investigation but reiterated the unacceptability of such conduct.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's unexpected May 22 announcement of a July 4 parliamentary election stirred controversy, with allegations surfacing about people exploiting advanced knowledge of the date. The Conservative Party acknowledged contact from the Gambling Commission about a 'small number of individuals' linked to the investigation.

The scandal expanded following reports of a police bodyguard's arrest for alleged betting on the election date before its public disclosure. Additionally, Sunak aide Craig Williams is under scrutiny for placing a bet on the July election prior to the announcement.

Betting remains a widespread activity in the U.K., with bookmakers offering odds on various events, including elections. However, leveraging inside information constitutes a criminal offense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Educators: The Role of VR in Teacher Training for Suspected Child Sexual Abuse

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024