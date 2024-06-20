Left Menu

TN Assembly Pays Tribute; Mourns Spurious Liquor Victims and Kuwait Blaze Casualties

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly observed a minute's silence for the victims of spurious liquor consumption, the Kuwait blaze, and former legislators who had passed away. Speaker M Appavu expressed sorrow and emphasized the state government's steps to combat the sale of illicit liquor and provide medical treatment to the affected. The session will continue with discussions on government grants.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday paid its respects to those who died from consuming spurious liquor in Kallakurichi and the victims of the Kuwait blaze, which included seven from Tamil Nadu. Former legislators who had recently passed away were also remembered.

The brief session began with Speaker M Appavu making obituary references, following which the House observed a minute's silence in their honor. Addressing the House, Speaker Appavu expressed shock over the deaths caused by illicit liquor, stressing that the state government is taking measures to curb its sale. He added that Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated actions to provide medical treatment for the affected individuals.

Reading out the condolence resolution, Appavu conveyed deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives in the Kuwait blaze and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Tributes were also paid to former lawmakers, including N Pugazhendhi of the Vikravandi assembly constituency and former MLA C Velayuthan.

The House was adjourned for the day, with discussions on grant demands for various government departments set to commence Friday, concluding ahead of the Vikravandi bypoll on June 29.

