Left Menu

Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other state officials, paid floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. The state marked the day as 'Balidan Diwas', celebrating Mookerjee's contributions as a politician, barrister, academician, and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-06-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 12:49 IST
Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas
Syama Prasad Mookerjee
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led tributes to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, commemorating his death anniversary.

Joining him were Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, who offered floral tributes at Mookerjee's statue located in Satsang Vihar park, Bhubaneswar.

The state government observed the day as 'Balidan Diwas'.

In a social media post, Majhi hailed Mookerjee as a symbol of national unity and integrity, and honored his legacy.

Mookerjee, who served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, which later became the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024