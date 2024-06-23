Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas

On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led tributes to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, commemorating his death anniversary.

Joining him were Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, who offered floral tributes at Mookerjee's statue located in Satsang Vihar park, Bhubaneswar.

The state government observed the day as 'Balidan Diwas'.

In a social media post, Majhi hailed Mookerjee as a symbol of national unity and integrity, and honored his legacy.

Mookerjee, who served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, which later became the BJP.

