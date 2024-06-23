Odisha CM Pays Tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Balidan Diwas
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, along with other state officials, paid floral tributes to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary. The state marked the day as 'Balidan Diwas', celebrating Mookerjee's contributions as a politician, barrister, academician, and founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh.
On Sunday, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led tributes to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, commemorating his death anniversary.
Joining him were Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy and Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, who offered floral tributes at Mookerjee's statue located in Satsang Vihar park, Bhubaneswar.
The state government observed the day as 'Balidan Diwas'.
In a social media post, Majhi hailed Mookerjee as a symbol of national unity and integrity, and honored his legacy.
Mookerjee, who served as Minister for Industry and Supply in Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet, founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951, which later became the BJP.
