"No conspiracy theory, political angle to this": Karnataka Home Minister on Suraj Revanna's arrest

Following the arrest of Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna for allegedly sexually assaulting a male party worker, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday that police took action only after they found some evidence and he doesn't see any conspiracy theory or political angle in the case. "There is no conspiracy involved. There was a complaint, given by an individual, and on that basis, they have summoned Suraj Revanna. They have inquired and found there may be some truth in it. When police have registered an FIR, they look into evidence and most probably they have found some evidence and that is why they have taken him into custody...I don't see any conspiracy theory. I don't see any political angle to this," Parameshwara said.

Earlier on Saturday evening, a case was registered against Suraj Revanna under sections 377 (unnatural sex), 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on a complaint of the party worker that he was sexually assaulted by the MLC at his farmhouse on June 16. Meanwhile, the case has now been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation, according to the Karnataka Police.

Suraj Revanna was booked for voluntary carnal intercourse against the order of nature with an individual, wrongful confinement of an individual, and criminal intimidation, the FIR read. A counter FIR has been registered against the JD(S) worker and his brother-in-law on the complaint filed by the Personal Assistant of Suraj Revanna for allegedly threatening and blackmailing the MLC with false allegations of sexual assault.

Further, speaking on the postponement of the NEET-PG exam, the Karnataka Home Minister emphasized that states should be allowed to conduct the exams like before. "From the beginning, the fraternity of educationists has been against it. Karnataka is a role model, we started the CET first in the country and so effectively CET was conducted. There was no complaint and it was very smooth. Unfortunately, for so many years now NEET exam has been questioned. Papers are leaking, there are valuation problems, a compilation of data problems, and counseling problems," Parameshwara said.

"All this has put lakhs of students in jeopardy. I feel states should be given this opportunity to conduct the exams like before and anybody who wants to get an admission in a particular state, they will choose their options and then get into the institutions," he added. (ANI)

