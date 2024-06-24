Kerala: Congress MP hits out at CPI(M) over decision to grant remission to convicts in TP Chandrasekharan murder case

After the ruling Left government's decision to grant special remission to the convicts in the murder of later CPI(M) leader TP Chandrasekharan murder case, Congress MP Shafi Parambil hit out at CPI(M) and said that it was done despite court's order. He alleged that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was well-informed about the decision.

Parambil said, "What kind of corrective measures is CPIM talking about? They are trying to correct the court order. A very strong verdict of the High Court which has rightly quoted the trial court's order was 20 years no remissions must be given to any criminals who are charged with the TP murder." "A list of 56 people have been made by the jail superintendent and three of them belong to this category where the court itself has declared that they must not be given any remissions. They are trying to give a message to these culprits. that their party is still behind them. Government will do anything, even out of law to protect them. Their attitude is still with the murderers, not with TP, not with the sentiments of that area. This is a clear case of the direction which has been given by the political leadership of CPIM," the Congress MP from Vadakara said.

He further said that CPI(M) should have paid attention to pension distribution and the welfare of the people. "This is a direction given with the knowledge of the Chief Minister because the superintendent cannot take a decision on his own on a very serious crime. And till this time they have not cancelled the list. This is a challenge to court order. We will take it politically as well as legally," Parambil said.

Kerala home department has prepared a list of prisoners to be released. The Kannur prison superintendent asked the Kannur City Police Commissioner for the report. The letter, sent on June 13, states that there is a primary proposal to release the three convicts of the TP Chandrasekharan murder case. The opposition has decided to resist this move.

Chandrasekharan, a local leader of CPI (M) in Onchiyam in Kozhikode district, left the party in 2009 to form a new one, Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP); however, his political journey was cut short, as he was brutally murdered on May 4, 2012, after his party won considerable number of seats in a local body elections. Fifteen CPI (M) workers were found guilty in the case. (ANI)

