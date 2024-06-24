Congress Brainstorming in Delhi for Jharkhand Elections

A team from the Congress's Jharkhand unit arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss strategies for the state's assembly elections, scheduled for later this year, with the party's top leadership.

According to a party leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting in the national capital. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, are expected to attend.

'In the meeting, all topics will be covered—from the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls to future plans for the assembly elections, aiming for bigger success in Jharkhand,' Thakur told reporters at Ranchi airport. 'We anticipate valuable insights from our president and senior leaders to help us perform well in the assembly elections,' he added.

The delegation comprises around 25 members, including state ministers, working presidents, and other senior leaders. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections are slated for later this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured two seats in Jharkhand, while its ally JMM won three seats. The opposition BJP and its partner AJSU Party captured nine of the total 14 seats.

