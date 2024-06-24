Left Menu

Congress Brainstorming in Delhi for Jharkhand Elections

A Congress team from Jharkhand met in New Delhi to strategize for the upcoming assembly elections. Chaired by President Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leaders including Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal attended. Discussions focused on improving their performance from the Lok Sabha polls and securing greater success.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:37 IST
Congress Brainstorming in Delhi for Jharkhand Elections
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the Congress's Jharkhand unit arrived in New Delhi on Monday morning to discuss strategies for the state's assembly elections, scheduled for later this year, with the party's top leadership.

According to a party leader, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will preside over the meeting in the national capital. Senior leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal, and state Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, are expected to attend.

'In the meeting, all topics will be covered—from the party's performance in the Lok Sabha polls to future plans for the assembly elections, aiming for bigger success in Jharkhand,' Thakur told reporters at Ranchi airport. 'We anticipate valuable insights from our president and senior leaders to help us perform well in the assembly elections,' he added.

The delegation comprises around 25 members, including state ministers, working presidents, and other senior leaders. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly elections are slated for later this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress secured two seats in Jharkhand, while its ally JMM won three seats. The opposition BJP and its partner AJSU Party captured nine of the total 14 seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024