PM Modi Promises Inclusive Governance in Third Term with a Swipe at Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, pledged that his government will strive to build consensus and promote inclusivity in its third term. Modi also took a jab at the Congress, referencing the Emergency as a 'black spot' on democracy.

Facing criticism from the Congress and opposition over various issues, including the choice of pro-tem Speaker, Modi underlined that citizens demand substantial debate and responsibility, not drama and disruptions in Parliament. He expressed hope that the opposition will fulfill its role constructively this term.

Modi lauded the BJP-led NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha elections while emphasizing the growing responsibilities of his government. He assured citizens of increased efforts to deliver results. As the newly-elected MPs take their oath in the new Parliament building, Modi emphasized the significance of this opportunity to drive India toward becoming a 'Shreshtha Bharat' by 2047.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)