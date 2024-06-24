Left Menu

French Far-Right Leader Vows Energy Price Reform

Jordan Bardella, leader of the National Rally (RN), announced his party's intention not to challenge the EU's connected power grids if they win the upcoming French legislative elections. However, the RN aims to adjust national power prices to reflect French production costs, within the constraints of EU rules.

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party does not plan to challenge the European Union's power market and connected power grids if it wins snap legislative elections in France. Bardella told a news conference the RN would nevertheless work towards fixing lower national power prices, corresponding to French production costs, which EU rules don't allow.

Polls see the RN's eurosceptic, anti-immigration National Rally (RN) winning the June 30 and July 7 ballot following President Emmanuel Macron's decision this month to dissolve parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

