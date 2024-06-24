Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party would strive to obtain a reduction of the French contribution to the budget of the European Union, if it wins snap legislative elections.

"Germany recently obtained a discount through negotiations", Bardella told a news conference, adding that he would like to achieve a similar result for France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)