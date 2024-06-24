Left Menu

Jordan Bardella Eyes EU Budget Cuts: National Rally's Bold Move

French far-right leader Jordan Bardella announced that his National Rally (RN) party would seek to reduce France's contribution to the European Union budget if they win the upcoming snap legislative elections. Bardella drew parallels with Germany's recent budget negotiations, aiming to achieve a similar discount for France.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:26 IST
French far-right leader Jordan Bardella said on Monday his National Rally (RN) party would strive to obtain a reduction of the French contribution to the budget of the European Union, if it wins snap legislative elections.

"Germany recently obtained a discount through negotiations", Bardella told a news conference, adding that he would like to achieve a similar result for France.

