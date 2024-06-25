TN Assembly: Speaker Appavu suspends AIADMK MLAs for a day over ruckus on hooch tragedy

Amid a ruckus in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Speaker M Appavu suspended MLAs of the AIADMK party for one business day on Tuesday. The opposition party MLAs created a ruckus inside the house by demanding a detailed discussion in connection with the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

DMK Minister KN Nehru asked for suspension of AIADMK MLAs for the whole assembly session. Chief Minister MK Stalin intervened and said another chance can be given to opposition MLAs and requested for suspending the AIADMK MLAs for today only.

Speaker Appavu appreciated the CM and said that the AIADMK MLAs are suspended for today only. Thereafter, the Assembly Speaker ordered guards to remove MLAs from the assembly.

Stalin said, "As per assembly by law after Question and Answer, only other businesses have to be taken. But without understanding such things, AIADMK is creating a planned ruckus. Even on the second day of the session, the speaker says that after the Q&A, the Kallakurichi tragedy will be discussed. But AIADMK continuously creates ruckus." "To divert the attention of the people, they are doing this continuously. In attention motion, I have given a detailed explanation of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy," he said.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district rose to 59, the district administration said today. Till now, 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, 20 people have died at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem.

Four people passed away at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital. Three people have died at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry. A total of 223 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor.

Earlier, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader D Jayakumar hit out at DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over the hooch tragedy. The AIADMK leader alleged that many top leaders were involved in the case which was the reason the state government did not transfer the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (ANI)

