Delhi Congress Aims for Renewal at Grassroots

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday engaged with executive committee members of Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district Congress committees, seeking suggestions to bolster party strength at the grassroots level, according to a statement.

Yadav expressed pride over the party's increased vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections, viewing it as a sign of public trust in the Congress's potential to provide good governance in Delhi. He reminisced about the developmental strides made during the Congress's 15-year rule in the capital, contrasting it with the current struggles of Delhiites with water scarcity, power cuts, and pollution.

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots engagement, Yadav announced that regular discussions with local workers would be integral to consolidating the party's position, ensuring readiness for the upcoming assembly polls. He urged the workers to continue their efforts to connect with residents and address their issues.

