Left Menu

Delhi Congress Aims for Renewal at Grassroots

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav addressed executive meetings in Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar. He emphasized the party's recent gains and the importance of grassroots efforts to strengthen the party. Yadav highlighted the challenges Delhiites face and called for continuous hard work from Congress workers to achieve good governance.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:16 IST
Delhi Congress Aims for Renewal at Grassroots
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday engaged with executive committee members of Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district Congress committees, seeking suggestions to bolster party strength at the grassroots level, according to a statement.

Yadav expressed pride over the party's increased vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections, viewing it as a sign of public trust in the Congress's potential to provide good governance in Delhi. He reminisced about the developmental strides made during the Congress's 15-year rule in the capital, contrasting it with the current struggles of Delhiites with water scarcity, power cuts, and pollution.

Emphasizing the importance of grassroots engagement, Yadav announced that regular discussions with local workers would be integral to consolidating the party's position, ensuring readiness for the upcoming assembly polls. He urged the workers to continue their efforts to connect with residents and address their issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024