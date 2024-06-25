Delhi Congress Aims for Renewal at Grassroots
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav addressed executive meetings in Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar. He emphasized the party's recent gains and the importance of grassroots efforts to strengthen the party. Yadav highlighted the challenges Delhiites face and called for continuous hard work from Congress workers to achieve good governance.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Tuesday engaged with executive committee members of Adarsh Nagar and Karawal Nagar district Congress committees, seeking suggestions to bolster party strength at the grassroots level, according to a statement.
Yadav expressed pride over the party's increased vote share in the recent Lok Sabha elections, viewing it as a sign of public trust in the Congress's potential to provide good governance in Delhi. He reminisced about the developmental strides made during the Congress's 15-year rule in the capital, contrasting it with the current struggles of Delhiites with water scarcity, power cuts, and pollution.
Emphasizing the importance of grassroots engagement, Yadav announced that regular discussions with local workers would be integral to consolidating the party's position, ensuring readiness for the upcoming assembly polls. He urged the workers to continue their efforts to connect with residents and address their issues.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Bhakta Charan Das resigns as Odisha Congress Campaign Committee Chairman after party's defeat in elections
France's Left-wing Bloc Collaborates Against Far-right in Snap Elections
European Parliamentary Elections: A Fragile Center Amid Rightward Shift
National Rally Surges as France’s Leading Party Ahead of Elections
Moody's Raises Alarm Over France's Snap Elections Impact on Credit Rating