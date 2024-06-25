Left Menu

Iconic Leaders Take Oath in Diverse Languages at 18th Lok Sabha Session

On the second day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, prominent members including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini took their oaths. Various MPs expressed their slogans while holding copies of the Constitution and took their oaths in different regional languages, emphasizing India's diversity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:26 IST
Iconic Leaders Take Oath in Diverse Languages at 18th Lok Sabha Session
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

On the bustling second day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session, a host of high-profile personalities like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini took the oath of office.

A total of 535 legislators were sworn in over Monday and Tuesday, with seven MPs yet to complete the process. Several MPs used this formal occasion to express their cultural and political sentiments by reciting slogans such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Maharashtra' upon taking their oaths.

Notably, many took their oaths while holding the Constitution, emphasizing their commitment to democratic principles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024