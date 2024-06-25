Iconic Leaders Take Oath in Diverse Languages at 18th Lok Sabha Session
On the second day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, prominent members including Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini took their oaths. Various MPs expressed their slogans while holding copies of the Constitution and took their oaths in different regional languages, emphasizing India's diversity.
On the bustling second day of the 18th Lok Sabha's inaugural session, a host of high-profile personalities like Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini took the oath of office.
A total of 535 legislators were sworn in over Monday and Tuesday, with seven MPs yet to complete the process. Several MPs used this formal occasion to express their cultural and political sentiments by reciting slogans such as 'Jai Hind' and 'Jai Maharashtra' upon taking their oaths.
Notably, many took their oaths while holding the Constitution, emphasizing their commitment to democratic principles.
