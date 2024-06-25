Left Menu

Prominent Leaders Sworn In during 18th Lok Sabha's First Session

Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Hema Malini, and other key figures were among the 535 members who took oath in the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. With controversial slogans and a strict adherence to the prescribed oath, the ceremony highlighted India's political and cultural diversity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 21:29 IST
Prominent Leaders Sworn In during 18th Lok Sabha's First Session
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant moment for Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini were among the prominent figures who took oath on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session.

A total of 535 members were sworn in over Monday and Tuesday, leaving seven MPs yet to complete the process. Controversial slogans such as "Jai Hind" and "Hindu Rashtra" were raised, reflecting India's diverse political climate.

BJP leader Om Birla, nominated for the Speaker's post, also took his oath with a standing ovation from Radha Mohan Singh. The swearing-in ceremony featured various cultural elements, with MPs taking oaths in multiple languages including Marathi, Manipuri, and Urdu, showcasing the nation's rich diversity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
2
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising from the Ashes: Hiroshima’s Blueprint for Urban Resilience

Revitalizing Pakistan's Secondary Cities: The Road to Sustainable Urban Growth

Redefining Creativity: UNCTAD's Blueprint for Economic Growth

Global Push for Better Healthcare Facilities: A 2024-2030 Vision

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024