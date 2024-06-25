Prominent Leaders Sworn In during 18th Lok Sabha's First Session

In a significant moment for Indian politics, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and Hema Malini were among the prominent figures who took oath on the second day of the 18th Lok Sabha's first session.

A total of 535 members were sworn in over Monday and Tuesday, leaving seven MPs yet to complete the process. Controversial slogans such as "Jai Hind" and "Hindu Rashtra" were raised, reflecting India's diverse political climate.

BJP leader Om Birla, nominated for the Speaker's post, also took his oath with a standing ovation from Radha Mohan Singh. The swearing-in ceremony featured various cultural elements, with MPs taking oaths in multiple languages including Marathi, Manipuri, and Urdu, showcasing the nation's rich diversity.

