Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Condemns 1975 Emergency

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma criticized the 1975 Emergency, calling it a 'black spot' on democracy. Speaking at a seminar, Sharma highlighted the significance of the Constitution and social justice, emphasizing the Modi government's dedication to these principles. Social reforms and public welfare schemes were also discussed.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-06-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 22:22 IST
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has criticized the imposition of the Emergency in 1975, labeling it a 'black spot' on Indian democracy. Addressing a seminar titled 'Commitment to Constitution, Democracy and Social Justice' at the Rajasthan International Centre, Sharma emphasized the enduring importance of June 25, 1975, in India's democratic history.

Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, Sharma spoke about its role as the backbone of India's democracy and social justice. He praised the Modi government's unwavering commitment to upholding constitutional values, citing efforts to memorialize sites associated with Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Social Justice Minister Avinash Gehlot also participated, discussing the Emergency's oppressive measures and the importance of continued social welfare. The event underscored the Rajasthan government's recent social reform initiatives, promoting inclusive development.

