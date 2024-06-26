TMC MLAs In Oath-Taking Standoff with Governor

In a dramatic standoff, two newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs began a sit-in on Wednesday at the West Bengal assembly premises, hoping to break an impasse over their swearing-in ceremony. The MLAs, Sayantika Bandyopadhyay from Baranagar and Rayat Hossain Sarkar from Bhagwangola, awaited Governor C V Ananda Bose's arrival to administer their oath of office or authorize the Speaker to do so.

Despite their appeals, Raj Bhavan insisted the ceremony should happen at the Governor's House. 'We have requested the Honourable Governor to come to the assembly and administer the oath or delegate it to the Speaker. However, he has declined both options. Therefore, we are waiting on the assembly staircase,' Sarkar told reporters.

The two legislators were seen holding placards, urging the Governor to enable them to serve as elected representatives. Bandyopadhyay highlighted the urgency by stating, 'Until we take the oath, we cannot function as MLAs. The people of our constituencies are suffering.'

Speaker Biman Banerjee emphasized that the oath-taking is a constitutional protocol and described the situation as unfortunate. He added, 'If the Governor is willing, he can come to the Assembly and administer the oath. We will make all necessary arrangements. We have no objection. But there should not be an impasse.'

The Governor had previously invited both MLAs to a swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan on June 26. According to constitutional norms, the Governor can administer the oath to an MLA but typically delegates this duty to the Speaker or Deputy Speaker for by-polls.

