Political Tension: SP Leaders Booked for Assaulting BJP Leader

Police have registered a case against two Samajwadi Party leaders for allegedly assaulting BJP leader Lal Bachan Sharma at the sub-district magistrate's office. Sharma claimed the SP leaders grabbed his throat, shoved him against the wall, and threatened him. Arrest attempts are underway.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-06-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 14:45 IST
  • India

Police have registered a case against two local Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders for allegedly assaulting a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, according to officials on Wednesday.

The case, filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), names SP's regional president Ramji Yadav and local leader Anant Mishra. The charges include voluntarily causing hurt (Section 323), intentional insult to provoke a breach of peace (Section 504), criminal intimidation (Section 506), and attempt to commit culpable homicide (Section 308).

The incident reportedly took place at the sub-district magistrate's office, where the complainant, Lal Bachan Sharma, alleged that Yadav and Mishra grabbed his throat and shoved him against the wall, causing him to fall unconscious. Sharma, who is a former divisional president of BJP's backward classes cell, also claimed that the SP leaders threatened him.

Police station in-charge Dinesh Pathak stated that attempts to arrest the accused are currently ongoing.

